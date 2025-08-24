Foundation celebrates recycling journey with interactive call to action

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty years after sparking Malaysia’s grassroots recycling movement, the Tzu Chi KL & Selangor Foundation is marking its environmental milestone with an interactive exhibition that turns sustainability into an everyday experience.

The Green Action Experiential Exhibition, launched at Jing Si Hall in Kepong, blends art, multimedia and hands-on activities to inspire visitors to rethink daily habits, from reducing single-use plastics to adopting plant-based diets.

The opening ceremony drew prominent figures, including Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who is one of Tzu Chi’s key commissioners, alongside other members of the Tzu Chi commission, volunteers and the public.

In her welcoming address, Tzu Chi deputy CEO Tong Siew Bee said the event was not only a celebration but also a turning point in Malaysia’s green movement.

“Today marks not only the launch of an exhibition, but also a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey of environmental education and action.”

She recalled how it all began: “Over 30 years ago, our founder, Dharma Master Cheng Yen reminded us that protecting the earth begins with cherishing resources and practising recycling. What started with a small group of volunteers sorting recyclables on the streets has blossomed into a global movement.”

Earlier this year, Tzu Chi’s nationwide plogging initiative mobilised more than 8,500 participants across Malaysia, collecting over 7,500kg of litter – nearly half of which was recyclable.

The new exhibition builds on that momentum through eight interactive zones, including the bottomless pit of desire, climate clock and the pledge to join the green movement. Each installation is designed to spark reflection and encourage practical lifestyle changes.

For long-time volunteers, it is also a chance to reflect on the movement’s growth.

“Tzu Chi has been promoting recycling in Malaysia for 30 years. What keeps us going is how we gather everyone to work towards one goal,” said Ng See Seong, 63, who has spent 13 years in Tzu Chi’s recycling initiatives.

“Through discussion and understanding, we resolve differences and continue with our mission. This exhibition is another way to raise awareness and show people the importance of protecting our planet.”

Built largely from repurposed materials by volunteers, the exhibition blends creativity and education to make sustainability accessible to all ages. Tong urged Malaysians to carry the lessons beyond the exhibition hall.

“Environmental protection is not an abstract concept, it lives in our everyday choices.

“Each small action, when multiplied by millions, becomes a powerful force for change.”