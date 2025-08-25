Ex-political secretary’s graft trial hears RM250,000 company withdrawal

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank manager testified that RM250,000 was withdrawn from a company account during the corruption trial of a former political secretary.

RHB Bank branch manager Nurzaiti Wahid confirmed the withdrawal from Nexuscorp Two Sdn Bhd’s account on 16 December 2020.

She presented the original RHB Islamic Bank cheque issued by the account holder on that same date.

The testimony came in the trial of Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Syaed Mohamad, who faces three corruption charges involving RM350,000.

The accused allegedly received bribes from NexusCorp Group’s managing director Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof.

Prosecutors claim the money was an inducement to help secure a RM381 million police maintenance contract.

The alleged offences occurred at Yayasan Tanah Aku offices in Solaris Dutamas in December 2020.

Sayed Amir Muzzakkir also faces charges of soliciting the same bribe amount at the company’s Shah Alam office.

The charges fall under the MACC Act 2009, carrying a maximum 20-year jail term and substantial fines.

The prosecution is led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hazel Tan Jia Qi, with the defence represented by two lawyers.

Judge Rosli Ahmad will resume the trial proceedings tomorrow. – Bernama