Winners of Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

BANDAR SUNWAY: Sunway A-level students have demonstrated their outstanding ability to dominate global rankings with their standing in the 2023 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, which revealed that a total of 23 awards were won by Sunway College.

Among the A-level students who achieved exceptional results in certain categories, included First Place in Malaysia, Top in Malaysia, a High Achievement, and the outstanding Top in the World.

Cheng Kai Xuan, received First Place in Malaysia for being the best across three subjects, while Kelvin Ng Kah Kit achieved First Place in Malaysia for best across four subjects, Top in the World for Mathematics and Top in Malaysia for Further Mathematics.

In addition, twelve more students earned the coveted Top in the World for Mathematics, including Chen Wei Yuen, Cheong Ruoh Kai, Gerald Lau Jin Yang, Leanne Tee Jie Ern, Lee Jun Yuan, Lim Zi Yong, Loong Yue Yen, Ong Zhi Hsuen, Ong Zhun Hao, Tan Yik Xian, Tan Zen Yii, and Wong Yit Jet, who together achieved the best in the category.

Cheong said, “The lecturers in Sunway College's A-Level programme are truly wonderful. They are knowledgeable, experienced, supportive, and most importantly, enthusiastic in what they do.”

The students with Top in Malaysia titles are Lim Yi Ning and Jessica Gan Yee Mei for Psychology, with Yeow Mun Hung for Accounting, Chia Yin Qi for Biology, Liew Er Jun for Chemistry, and Aishath Anaa Sobah for History.

Liew Zi Xian clinched the High Achievement award under the category of “Thinking Skills”.

“The College's emphasis on holistic development has encouraged me to explore extracurricular activities, and take on leadership roles, contributing to my overall personal growth. My experience here has not only prepared me academically but has also provided a platform for fostering meaningful connections and cultivating a well-rounded and adaptable approach to life,” he said.

The A-Level programme is viewed as academically strenuous but Lau, who won Top of the World for Mathematics, viewed Sunway College as a pathway for personal growth and improvement.

“Sunway College's A-Level community is a positive and motivational environment. If there were any doubts or questions, you could always ask the lecturers or discuss questions with friends,” he said.

For more information on Sunway College’s A-Level, visit https://sunwaycollege.edu.my/programmes/pre-university-foundation/cambridge-gce-advanced-level.