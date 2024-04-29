HELPING LESS

An art exhibition being held at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) is drawing crowds with its display of over 70 paintings by 50 Malaysian artists. Organised by Art Market Malaysia, its founder Rita Hatta said 30% of the sales from the exhibition will be donated to the needy, including UMMC patients. She expressed confidence that more Malaysians will visit the exhibition and make purchases. “Doing so will support the artists who are passionate about their work, UMMC patients who desperately need funds to cover expenses and other needy people,” she said. (Pic) Ganesh with his artworks at the exhibition. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN