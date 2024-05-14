KFSH&RC demonstrates remarkable accomplishments across three centres of excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has experienced a year of achievements across its three Centres of Excellence, namely Oncology, Genomics, and Transplantation.

KFSH&RC’s Oncology Centre of Excellence continues to lead the fight against the disease in Saudi Arabia, and this year, the centre has treated 25 per cent of all cancer cases, achieving a 50 per cent overall recovery rate and up to 90 per cent recovery in leukaemia cases.

Notably, KFSH&RC has achieved a milestone by completing over 100 CAR T-cell therapy procedures, a novel treatment that genetically modifies a patient’s immune cells to fight cancer, according to a statement.

Furthermore, the centre’s focus on paediatric oncology boasts a 97 per cent five-year survival rate for renal tumours and a 92 per cent survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in children.

With rapid advancements in genomic medicine, KFSH&RC is adopting next-generation sequencing technologies into patient care in its Genomic Centre, revolutionising local and regional approaches to disease management.

The hospital’s discovery of the bacterial strain Stenotrophomonas Riyadhensis, facilitated by whole-genome sequencing (WGS) technology, has contributed to its understanding of bacterial antibiotic resistance mechanisms.

With 15,698 patient visits and over 5,658 whole genomes completed in 2023, the centre ensures that prevention, diagnosis, and treatment are precise and personalised.

Meanwhile, its Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence (OTCoE) continues to be the primary contributor to organ transplantation activities in the Kingdom, accounting for 65 per cent of all transplants performed nationally, with 1,092 solid organ transplants being carried out, last year.

As KFSH&RC continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in medical science, its efforts not only inspire but also significantly impact the global healthcare community, reaffirming its role as a leader in medical innovation and specialised healthcare.