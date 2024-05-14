Pet-friendly affair at Tropicana Metropark’s Lai Bazaar 1.0

Tropicana Corp Bhd is calling all pet lovers and owners to the first Lai Bazaar held at its Urban Park in Tropicana Metropark, Subang Jaya this weekend.

Lai Bazaar 1.0 promises a tail-wagging good time with plenty of pet products available for fur baby needs, a wide variety of F&B stalls catering to both pets and their owners, as well as opportunities to bond with fellow pet enthusiasts.

For those without a furry friend, a pet adoption area is available if your call to adopt arises. There will also be a camping area, a live band, and a wide-open space for all four-legged and two-legged companions to stretch their legs. A furkid run is scheduled to take place from 8am to 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropicana managing director of marketing and sales Ixora Ang said it has created a sustainable and prosperous township, evolving Tropicana Metropark into a vibrant community hub in Subang Jaya.

“Tropicana Metropark has played host to many successful social events and various fun bazaars and was also home to the largest Pingmin market, where the two-day event pulled in more than 17,000 visitors. Now, we are pleased to plan yet another exciting event for the Subang community with Lai Bazaar 1.0. Placing focus on being pet-centric and adding value to the community, the bazaar aligns with Tropicana’s mantra of redefining the art of living, sharing, and caring,” added Ang.

While having a pawsome time, drop by the Tropicana Metropark Property Gallery and visit the SouthPlace 2 show unit for a glimpse into your future home as you enjoy a weekend full of fun, laughter and unforgettable moments with your pets.