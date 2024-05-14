Kedah KPDN thwarts attempt to embezzle subsidised diesel in Baling

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) thwarted an attempt to embezzle subsidised diesel at a petrol station in the Baling district yesterday.

Its director, Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the 1 pm raid, conducted by members and personnel of the Baling branch of the KPDN, was the result of intelligence carried out over the past few weeks.

“During the raid, three men, aged 20 to 30, were found filling the diesel into three plastic barrels which were placed at the back of a lorry,“ he said in a statement today.

“A further inspection found 500 litres of diesel, with a worth of RM1,075, had been filled into the plastic barrels.”

He said an individual, claiming to be the lorry owner, however, failed to produce any valid permit to possess the controlled item.

“The KPDN seized the diesel in the three 200-litre plastic barrels and lorry. The total value of the seized items was estimated to be worth over RM25,000. The three men as well as a petrol station employee were detained to help in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. The KPDN issued a stern warning against any individual and petrol station operator who misappropriates subsidised goods, and said firm action will be taken to temporarily suspend the licence of petrol stations found to be involved in this activity,“ he added.