Illegal immigrants are urged to take advantage of the Migrant Repatriation Programme, which will be from next month until December, to return to their country of origin voluntarily. The programme will facilitate illegal foreigners to be sent home on the condition that they have valid travel documents and a one-way ticket home after they have settled compounds for various immigration offences, including overstaying and entering Malaysia without valid travel documents. Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh urged illegal immigrants to make the most of this opportunity to return to their country of origin without prosecution. (Pic) The presence of illegal immigrants is a problem as they cannot be tracked down. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN