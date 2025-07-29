Immigration Department detains 171 foreigners in raid

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 171 foreign nationals were detained by the Immigration Department for various offences during an operation in Jalan Masjid India yesterday.

The nearly two-hour raid, led by Putrajaya Immigration Enforcement Division director Basri Othman, involved 160 officers who inspected 14 premises to ensure employers only hired foreigners with valid work permits.

The operation followed public complaints and intelligence gathering.

“This is part of the department’s approach to educate the public to only hire approved foreign workers who possess valid work passes,” said Basri.

“Out of 758 foreigners screened, 171 were found to have violated immigration regulations.”

Offences included overstaying, not possessing valid documents, violating visit pass conditions and carrying unrecognised identification cards.

He said some tried to flee or obstruct officers during the 12pm raid, which was hampered by heavy rain.

“Those without valid permits pretended to be customers to avoid detection. Some even tried to stop officers from conducting inspections,” he said, adding that personnel had been stationed in the area since 10am.

Most detainees were from India and Bangladesh, with a few from Indonesia.

Basri urged undocumented migrants to take advantage of the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0, which has been extended until April 30 next year.

“We warn employers to only hire foreign workers with valid permits. Those who violate the law will be brought to court.”

He said this was the second operation in Jalan Masjid India this year, with more such raids expected.