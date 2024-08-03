RECORD SALES OF RM240M

Local farmers’ markets have recorded sales of RM244.6 million at 223 locations throughout the country involving 8,542 entrepreneurs, said Federal Agricultural and Marketing Authority (Fama) directorgeneral Abdul Rashid Bahri. He said when such markets were introduced in 1985, there were only 12 involving 317 participants with annual sales of RM1.4 million. (Pic) Abdul Rashid said Fama aims to open 14 new farmers’ markets, upgrade 40 existing ones and achieve consistent sales of RM200 million. – SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN