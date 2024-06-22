10 foreigners nabbed for attempting to enter Malaysia illegally

ALOR SETAR: Ten Myanmar nationals were detained yesterday while trying to enter the country illegally near the Malaysia-Thailand border in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

The Second Infantry Division headquarters in a statement today said that all those detained comprised seven men and three women, aged between 21 and 49.

“A team conducting patrols spotted a group of individuals behaving suspiciously in a rubber estate on the Malaysia-Thailand border at 03.40 pm.

“Inspections revealed that all 10 Myanmar nationals did not possess valid travel documents and had attempted to enter Malaysia through an illegal route at the border,” it said.

The division also seized six mobile phones, 12 bags, a fake passport, and cash in Thai and Myanmar currency estimated to be worth RM3,326.23.

All the illegal immigrants had been taken to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station for further action.