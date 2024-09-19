10-vehicle pile-up: Lorry driver held, tests positive for methamphetamine

SEREMBAN: The lorry driver involved in the 10-vehicle pile-up at Jalan Seremban-Tampin (near the Bidara traffic light) today is believed to have tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Seremban Police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said police would apply for a remand order against the 38-year-old tomorrow.

“His urine test returned positive for Methamphetamine. Investigation is ongoing and those with information about the accident can go to the nearest police station or contact the investigation officer at 019 4611794.

“The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement tonight.

In the accident, which occurred at about 1.25 pm, a 31-year-old man died at the scene after being trapped in his Proton Iswara car which was hit by a lorry carrying stones.

In addition, a 48-year-old woman was treated at the intensive care unit of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for a broken right hand while other victims who suffered minor injuries were allowed to go home after receiving treatment.

Mohammad Hatta said preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred while the vehicles were moving slowly and the Hino lorry driver, heading from Tampin to Seremban, was believed to have lost control of his vehicle.

“The lorry then skidded and crashed into the vehicle in front of it, causing a pile-up,” he said.