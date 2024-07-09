PETALING JAYA: Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy who disappeared after attending prayers at a mosque in Bukit Beruntung, Hulu Selangor last night (September 6).

According New Straits Times, Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim stated that the boy, identified as Mohammed Ahil Sekh Abdul Alim, resides at Apartment Bakawali in Bukit Sentosa and was last seen around 8.20pm at Masjid Madrasah Tahfiz Al Quran Al Walid.

“He was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved Manchester United jersey, black trousers and blue and white slippers,“ he was quoted as saying.

The boy was described to be approximately 100 to 110cm in height and weighs between 30 and 32kg.

He has a slightly tanned complexion and does not wear glasses.

Police are urging anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to contact Inspector Muhamad Adib Muhamad Helmi at 03-60641222 or the Hulu Selangor police headquarters at 03-60641223.