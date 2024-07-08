12 double-storey terrace houses damaged in fire at Teluk Intan

IPOH: Twelve double-storey houses at Taman Muhibbah, Jalan Maharajalela, Teluk Intan were engulfed by fire, causing damages, while one house suffered 80 percent damages during the incident yesterday afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (Operations) assistant director Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 4.51pm and 36 firefighters in eight fire engines were deployed to the location.

“Upon arrival, firefighters saw six houses already on fire and the fire is believed to have started from a house situated in the centre of the terrace houses involved.

“The fire involved a row of 12 double-strorey terrace houses measuring 14’x60’ each. The houses suffered between three percent and eighty percent damages,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarozi said nobody suffered injuries and there was no casualties. The fire was doused by 6.02 pm while the entire operation ended at 8.24pm.