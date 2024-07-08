12-year-old boy pleads not guilty to driving without licence

SEPANG: A 12-year-old boy pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court today to driving a Perodua Viva car without a licence last month.

He is accused of committing the offence in Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong, Selangor, at 7.30 pm on July 28, and charged under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

During the closed proceedings, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Nur Sabrina Zubairi proposed bail at RM1,000 with one surety, however, the boy’s lawyer, Nabilla Rosli, requested a lower amount, citing that it would need to be paid by his father, who is also facing charges.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan then set bail at RM500 with one surety and scheduled the next case mention for Sept 4.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father was charged under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

The 53-year-old Pakistani man, who holds a permanent resident card, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori.

He is accused of allowing his 12-year-old son to drive the car in the residential area of Taman Putra Impiana.

During the proceedings, Nur Sabrina requested bail at RM4,000, but Nabila, who also represented the man, requested a reduction due to his financial situation and his ongoing case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) at the Sessions Court, which involves a bail of RM8,000.

Muhammad Bukhori set bail at RM2,000 with one local surety and scheduled case mention for Sept 4.

Recently, a one-minute and 49-second video clip went viral, showing a woman stopping a Perodua Viva driven by a boy with two other children as passengers.

In the footage, the vehicle is seen speeding over a speed bump in front of a house before the woman instructs the boy to stop.