13 contractors receive SST for implementation of phase 1B of LPB project

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 13 contractors today received their letters of acceptance (SST) to carry out Phase 1B of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project in Sabah.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi officiated the SST handover ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre here. Also present was Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also the state Works Minister.

Nanta told reporters after the ceremony that the construction period for the Phase 1B work packages was between 36 and 48 months and the development costs are fully funded by the Federal Government.

He said that the Phase 1B work packages would be implemented as follows: North West Alignment: Work Packages 11-14 (Kota Belud to Kudat); South East Alignment: Work Packages 16-20 (Tawau to Lahad Datu); North East Alignment: Work Packages 22-26 (Lahad Datu to Sandakan); and Central Alignment: Work Packages 31-35 (Telupid to Ranau).

He added that the Phase 1B could start at any time.

Nanta said Phase 1B is divided into 19 work packages out of the total of 35 work packages for Phase 1 of the LPB in Sabah, with the scope involving the construction of a new Federal Road from Kota Belud to Kudat and the improvement of the Federal Road from Ranau to Lahad Datu, covering a distance of 370 kilometres (km).

He said the 706km Phase 1 of the LPB in Sabah is divided into two phases, comprising 35 work packages, namely Phase 1A consisting of 16 work packages covering 336km, with a development cost of RM10.849 billion

“Phase 1B, meanwhile, consists of 19 work packages covering a distance of 370km, with a development cost of RM13.989 billion. Phase 1A started in 2016 and, so far, has reached 78 per cent completion. It is expected to be fully completed by the second quarter of 2026,” he said.

He said the Works Ministry hopes that all the appointed contractors would emphasise the importance of ensuring high-quality standards, particularly in adhering to specifications, costs and timelines, while prioritising safety at work sites.

“The Ministry, through the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR), will monitor work quality and assess contractor performance to ensure the safety and comfort of road users are always prioritised, in line with the goals of the MY Jalan KKR Programme,” he said.

He said the Sabah LPB project is a high-impact project, which is a priority for the ministry, as it will bring huge benefits to the people and spark development in high-potential areas along the highway alignment.