Trump says Middle East allies ready to confront Hamas if asked

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump stated that allied nations in the Middle East are prepared to send troops into Gaza to confront Hamas if requested.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform following his warning that Hamas would be “eradicated” if it violated his peace agreement.

“Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have... informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten our (sic) Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly,“ Trump posted.

The statement came as US Vice President JD Vance visited Israel with two other top Trump envoys to reinforce the peace plan.

Trump said he told both Israel and the Middle East allies: “NOT YET!”

“There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!” he warned. – Bernama