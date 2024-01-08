1,492 cases of telco cable theft, vandalism reported as of Q1 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,492 cases of telecommunication tower cable theft and vandalism have been recorded nationwide from 2023 until the first quarter of this year.

The Communications Ministry said that various efforts have been taken together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), service providers, enforcement agencies and local residents to reduce the risk of cable theft.

“Service providers have also made efforts to harden tower sites with anti-theft and anti-vandalism features, such as installing iron cages or using strengthened bars to protect equipment and cables.

“In addition, some towers are equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor and help reduce cable theft and vandalism incidents in high-risk areas,” it said in a written reply in the Dewan Negara today.

The ministry was responding to Senator Datuk Husain Awang’s question on litigation measures and the government’s commitment to addressing the communication cable theft issue, which caused service disruptions.

According to the ministry, using fibre optic cables also provides higher bandwidth, and they do not have the same resale value as copper cables.

It explained that a series of engagements had been held with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through MCMC and industry players to curb the issue.

“PDRM, MCMC and industry players are continuously planning actions to carry out integrated operations through visits to premises that have become potential disposal sites for goods such as copper cables, batteries and electronic equipment,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to Senator Abun Sui Anyit’s question on the number of telecommunication towers built in the Julau parliamentary constituency in Sarawak, the ministry said that 47 new towers under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) will be built in the area and are expected to be completed in stages by the fourth quarter of next year.

It said 43 transmission stations have also been upgraded in the constituency, while 678 of the planned 3,595 premises are already equipped with fibre optic access.

“Under the SMART 600 initiative, 16 new towers have been completed and operational, while 27 towers are still in the implementation phase and are expected to be operational in phases by the fourth quarter of 2025,” it said.

The ministry also said that the MCMC and the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) have reached a solution regarding the construction of towers without 4G internet service in Sarawak.

The ministry noted that the state government, through SMA and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), is implementing the construction of 600 new towers (SMART 600) at a cost of RM1 billion to improve internet coverage in Sarawak.

“The federal government and service providers have agreed to share the financing cost for tower operations under the initiative for a period of three years,” he said.