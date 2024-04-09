1BestariNET project: YTL Power confirms MACC investigation on YTL Comms

KUALA LUMPUR: YTL Power International Bhd (YTL Power) has confirmed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has requested information from its subsidiary YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL Comms) related to the 1Bestarinet Project.

“YTL Comms is providing full cooperation to the MACC on this matter and trusts that the matter will be satisfactorily resolved,” said YTL Power in a statement.

According to YTL Power, the 1Bestarinet Project was awarded to YTL Comms in 2011 by the Ministry of Education (MOE) pursuant to an open tender involving 19 companies that tendered bids for the project.

YTL Comms was selected for being the most technically compliant and most cost-effective bid.

The project was certified by the MOE as being successfully completed at the end of the contract period on June 30, 2019.

In an earlier report today, a source was quoted as saying that “the investigation is centred on claims involving false details, related to RM2.7 billion in payments.