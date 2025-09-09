Wan Arif-Roy King upset third seeds at Hong Kong Open badminton

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King produced a major upset at the Hong Kong Open today by eliminating third seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen from Denmark.

The world number 20 Malaysian duo secured a straight-sets victory over their fourth-ranked opponents with a score of 21-19, 23-21 in a 42-minute encounter.

Wan Arif and Roy King will face either compatriots Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal Nazri or South Korean pair Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang in Thursday’s second round.

Women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah also advanced comfortably after defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Wing Chi and Yu Yi Kiu 21-9, 21-9 in just 25 minutes.

The world number two pair and 2025 World Championship runners-up will next face either China’s Chen Qing Chen and Keng Shu Liang or Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilyssa Trias Puspitasari for a quarter-final spot.

Other Malaysian victories included Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun’s 21-19, 21-12 win over Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong.

Goh Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing overcame Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan and Yau Mau Ying 21-15, 17-21, 21-12 in a three-set battle.

Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani completed the successful day for Malaysia with a 21-12, 11-21, 21-19 victory over China’s Xie Haonan and Zeng Wei Han. – Bernama