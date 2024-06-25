2,000 disabled children celebrate Special Science Day 2024 AT National Science Centre

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,000 disabled children celebrated Special Science Day (SSD) 2024, held today to tomorrow, at the National Science Centre here.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the ‘play while learning’ programme with the theme ‘Special World Dimension’, was to encourage the involvement of people with disabilities (PwD) in activities that instil a culture of science, technology and innovation.

The programme is filled with various activities, including science demonstrations, performances by disabled children, sensory games workshops, hands-on creative activities as well as exhibition by agencies and PwD related organisations.

“We don’t limit this programme to only normal people but also encourage the disabled as they have a right to be exposed to and experience science,” he told reporters here today.

National Science Centre director Mohammad Fuad Rahman also presented Special Learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) kits to school students and organisations that were here today, witnessed by Bandar Tun Razak MP, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“The distribution of these kits symbolise the National Science Centre’s appreciation and thanks to all the children who attended and shows the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry’s stand and support towards the rights and opportunities for everyone to receive life learning in the fields of science, technology and innovation,” Mohammad Yusof said as he expressed hope that such programmes could be continued in the future with the involvement of more Malaysians.

“Obviously, such programmes will boost their (disabled children’s) self confidence in exploring science... if we don’t expose them, they might not know and have no opportunity to do so,” he said.

He also shared that the National Science Centre offers free admission to all disabled people, parents, guardians and escorts, including entry to the Obskura XR gallery and Green Guardian Centre throughout the two-day programme.