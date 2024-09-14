223 JKM officers assist police in caring for children rescued in Op Global - Nancy

KUCHING: A total of 223 officers from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) are assisting the police in caring for the 402 children who were rescued during Op Global which was conducted last Wednesday.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this is the first time her ministry has dealt with such a case in Malaysia.

“Some of these children may have never had a health check-up before, which is why we have deployed our childcare experts to assist the police. Our officers are trained to address various needs, including those of autistic children,” she told a press conference following the Child Advocacy Programme here today.

She said while the legal procedures remain standard, this case is unprecedented and detailed information is still pending. The police require time to complete their investigation.

She added that JKM officers are providing comprehensive support, including counselling, to children aged one to 17 who are suspected victims of exploitation, neglect and abuse.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a medical screening revealed that 13 of the children were found to have been sodomised, while 172 have long-term physical and emotional injuries.

Elaborating, Nancy said the ministry prioritises the safety and welfare of children involved under the care of JKM officers who have authority in accordance with the provisions of the Child’s Act 2001.

“We will not reveal the exact location of these children. We are also in the process of getting a court order so that custody is given to JKM,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, the minister assured that all the children are under proper care and protection so that they are calm, comfortable and feel safe.

Nancy said she did not issue a statement earlier about the case because she did not want to interfere with the investigation or operation.

“What I can share is that the ministry through JKM has been involved from the start of this operation. The rescued children are now in a safe environment, under the care of JKM and police supervision.