24 victims trapped in floods in Bukit Kayu Hitam rescued

ALOR SETAR: Twenty-four people, including three children, who were trapped in the flood in Kampung Kubang Kayu, Bukit Kayu Hitam, have been rescued and sent to a relief centre (PPS).

Bukit Kayu Hitam Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Zulkifli Manaf said the station received a distress call at 10.51 am and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“The operation was carried out and all the victims were rescued and evacuated to a PPS),“ he said in a statement today.

In another incident, Kulim BBP chief Hamizul Azwan Hamdan said 13 people, including two people with disabilities (PwDs), were trapped due to the floods in Kampung Paya Tok Betok, Kulim, and were rescued at 8 am today.

He said the floods also affected three other areas namely Lorong Temengong, Taman Anggerik and Kampung Padang Tembak.]

Meanwhile, Jitra BBP Head Mohd Bustan Karudin said an 80-year-old woman was rescued and sent to a PPS after floods submerged her house in Kampung Kota Mengkuang.