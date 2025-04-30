KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four individuals, including one bearing the title of ‘Datuk Seri’, for allegedly submitting claims containing false particulars amounting to RM360 million.

According to sources, the suspects; three men and a woman in their 50s and 70s were arrested between 4 pm and 6 pm today when they came to give their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Initial investigations found that all suspects are believed to have committed the offence between 2016 and 2017.

“The four suspects are believed to have submitted false claims amounting to around RM360 million, using sukuk funds for a highway construction project in the Klang Valley valued at RM1.30 billion,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all four suspects would be brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya tomorrow morning to be remanded.