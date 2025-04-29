105 MMEA members receive Excellent Service Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 105 Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officers and members received the 2024 Excellent Service Awards (APC 2024), as the highest recognition for their commitment throughout the past year, in an event held today.

MMEA director-general (DG) Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said that the award is not just a symbol of respect but also serves as a catalyst for all agency personnel to continue practicing a high-performance and professional work culture.

“The excellence of the MMEA does not only lie in operational efficiency, but in the commitment of each of its officers to uphold the nation’s trust with full loyalty and courage,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Rosli also urged the recipients to be role models and mentors for the new generation within the agency, while continuing to strengthen the values of integrity, professionalism, and efficiency at every level of the organisation.

The APC recipients included those from the MMEA headquarters, Selangor MMEA, Melaka/Negeri Sembilan MMEA, Subang Maritime Air Station and the Lumut Maritime Surveillance System (SWASLA).

At the event, he also presented the Maritime Excellent Service Ribbon (RCM) to nine APC recipients who had received the APC award three times during their service in the MMEA. The event, organised by the MMEA Resources Division, was also attended by the MMEA deputy DG (Logistics) Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim and acting deputy DG (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah,