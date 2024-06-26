25 tonnes of e-waste collected in Ipoh from January-May

IPOH: A total of 25 tonnes of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) were collected, with a carbon footprint reduction of 21.93 tonnes equivalent (CO2e), from January to May through the e-waste campaign under the Ipoh City Council (MBI) circular economy initiative.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said this was achieved from 55 collection programmes, with the target for this year being 100 tonnes.

“For the collection of used cooking oil for biodiesel purposes, we collected 334.968 tonnes from 2023 to May this year, reducing the carbon footprint by 6.3 tonnes of CO2e.

“A total of 1,057 premises were involved, including eateries, food factories, school canteens and hospital cafeterias,” he said in a statement.

Rumaizi said the collection of used tyres for pyrolysis processing to produce secondary products such as carbon, iron and fuel, was implemented with strategic partner, Thowlee Recycle.

“From 2022 until April this year, 3,632 tonnes of used tyres were collected, reducing the carbon footprint by 2,179.2 tonnes of CO2e. This activity is carried out continuously in collaboration with over 100 tyre shops around the Ipoh City Council,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said city folks can visit the MBI portal at https://www.mbi.gov.my/sumber/ekonomi-kitaran for more information on MBI’s circular economy activities.