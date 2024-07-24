27 missing person cases reported in Pahang so far this year

KUANTAN: A total of 27 missing person cases were lodged in Pahang between January and July this year, with 17 of the cases resolved, said State Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

He said the cases solved included that of Nur Aina Faqihah Sharizan, 17, who was found in Bandar Triang, Bera yesterday.

The search is ongoing for the missing persons reported in the 10 remaining cases, involving four cases in Bera, Jerantut (one), Lipis (three), Kuantan (one) and Pekan (one).

“The missing persons include a person with disabilities (PwD) by the name of Rosdan Mat, 52, from Kampung Redan, Mela near Lipis where he is believed to have entered the nearby forest,” he told a press conference after the presentation of the outstanding service award to department heads and district police chiefs of the Pahang police contingent here today.