27-year-old priest arrested for alleged child sexual assault

PETALING JAYA: A priest has been arrested for allegedly committing physical sexual assault on a 13-year-old.

According to New Straits Times, Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they received the report from the teenager on August 12.

The victim claimed that the suspect, 27, who is a priest had physically sexually harrassed him in a bedroom within church grounds at Bandar Bukit Puchong between June and July this year.

“We immediately opened investigations under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,“ Wan Azlan was quoted as saying.

The suspect was apprehended at a restaurant in Puchong on Aug 13 and a remand order will be obtained against the suspect.

“We advise the public to refrain from committing any acts that are against the law,“ he said.

He also urged anyone with information on the case or those with information on other cases to contact the Subang Jaya police at 03-7862 7222 or go to the nearest police station.