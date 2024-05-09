31 Port Dickson fishermen affected by hotel construction receive compensation

SEREMBAN: A total of 31 fishermen in Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, affected by the construction of a hotel each received RM3,000 in compensation for the first three months.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the project began in June, adding that a monthly compensation payment of RM1,000 will be provided to the affected fishermen through the Telok Kemang Fishermen’s Association (PNKTK).

“This payment will continue for 12 years to ensure that the fishermen’s income remains unaffected.

“Twenty boat owners and 11 crew members, who are also traditional fishermen receive the compensation,” he told reporters after the compensation handover programme here.

He said the location involved in the development is part of PNKTK fishing grounds based in Pengkalan Telok Pelandok.

Aminuddin said Port Dickson has 611 registered fishermen with a total catch of 187 metric tonnes worth RM 3.1 million. Fishermen from Pengkalan Telok Pelandok contribute six per cent of the total catch in Port Dickson.

In another development, Aminuddin said the State Executive Council has approved the 2025 budget, which is expected to be tabled by the end of this year.

He said that all executive councillors approved the budget with some minor changes in yesterday’s meeting based on the budget consultation workshop held in Putrajaya in August, adding that everything is in order.