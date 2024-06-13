33 visitors to Jasin hot springs suspected of Leptospirosis infection

MELAKA: Thirty-three people, including students and teachers from a school in Melaka, are suspected of being infected with Leptospirosis, or rat urine disease, after visiting Jasin Hot Springs last week.

Melaka Health Director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa said that on June 7, the Melaka Tengah District Health Office (PKD) was informed that a group of students from a school in the Melaka Tengah district experienced symptoms of fever, cough, cold and muscle aches after undergoing a water therapy at the hot springs two days earlier.

“The Melaka Tengah PKD was informed that 78 participants, including students, teachers, parents, and guardians, attended the programme.

“However, 27 people, comprising 15 students, nine teachers and three guardians, exhibited symptoms,“ she said in a statement today, adding that one guardian and four students were admitted to Melaka Hospital for further treatment.

She said the patients were in stable condition, while the rest received outpatient treatment at Ayer Keroh Health Clinic.

She added that six new cases of the same outbreak have been detected among members of the public who visited the hot springs between June 7 and yesterday.

Dr Ruzita said clinical samples from the patients had been sent to the Sungai Buloh Public Health Laboratory (MKAK) for testing.

A risk assessment conducted at the hot springs found that the area is conducive to the spread of Leptospirosis, she said, adding that the recreational centre has been closed for 14 days starting from June 8.

“The operators have been instructed to carry out cleaning work and to change the pool water regularly according to a schedule, maintain cleanliness and ensure there is no infestation of rats or other disease-carrying animals.

“The State Health Department will continue to monitor the latest developments of this suspected Leptospirosis cluster and enhance preparedness in implementing preventive and control measures in collaboration with all relevant agencies,“ she said.

She advised the public to maintain cleanliness when visiting recreational centres and to seek immediate treatment if they develop symptoms after their visit.