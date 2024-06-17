37 drivers held for drunk driving under Op Mabuk in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police detained 37 drivers, aged 18 to 60, for drunk driving under Op Mabuk, a traffic enforcement operation conducted in all districts in the state from Sunday (June 16) to early this morning.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that 1,204 individuals were 1,056 vehicles were checked and 532 summons were issued during the operation, which was focused on identifying and taking stern action against drunk drivers who continuously flaunt traffic rules.

“As a result, 37 drivers were detained under Section 45(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving with alcohol concentration above prescribed limit,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, a local man, 41, was detained under Section 41(1) of the same Act for dangerous driving, he added.

“Two Thai women were also held under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions.

“All three have been taken to the Johor Bahru district police headquarters for further action,” he said, adding that the Johor police would not compromise with stubborn individuals violating the law.