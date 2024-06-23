37 evacuated in Membakut floods

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 37 people from 17 families have been evacuated due to flooding in Membakut as of 8 pm tonight.

The Secretariat of the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported that all flood victims have been relocated to the relief centre at Dewan Selagon, Beaufort.

“Continuous rain in Membakut since Thursday (June 20) has caused several areas to flood. The number of evacuees has increased tonight.

“Rescue agencies are monitoring several flood hotspots such as Jalan Lembah Poring, Kampung Baitam Baru, Kampung Ulu Baitam, Kampung Lampijas, Kampung Kayai, Kampung Jambatan Baru, and Jalan Balai Polis,” read the statement.

Membakut is an interior district located about 90 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, Membakut District Officer Ibrahim Terki said he had directed all security agencies to be on the ground to monitor and assess the flood situation, particularly for evacuation purposes.

The chairman of the Membakut District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) also stated that the Membakut Disaster Operations Room had been opened and all department staff were required to be on duty according to the set schedules.

“There has been a flood disaster in Membakut affecting several known hotspots. The Membakut PKOB has been officially activated and is fully operational,” he said in a separate statement.