3R Issue: Muhyiddin gives statement, hands over documents to police

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today gave his statement and handed over some documents to the police to assist in the investigation regarding his speech while campaigning in the recently concluded Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan.

Muhyiddin said the documents were handed over when the police came to take his statement at his office at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) this morning.

“With the statement and the documents given to the police today, I hope they will be able to carry out their investigation in a transparent, just and fair manner in accordance with the law.

“As an ordinary citizen, I take shelter under the greatness and nobility of the Malay Rulers, and my loyalty to the institution of Constitutional Monarchy should not be questioned,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Muhyiddin said he had also given full cooperation to the police and described the accusation that he had allegedly touched on issues related to race, religion and royalty in his speech during the campaign as not true, but indeed malicious.

“My speech had no intention of insulting the monarchy institution in this country. It was an election campaign speech, in which I briefly stated the facts about the formation of the government after the GE15 (15th General Election) and then described the hardships faced by the people due to government policies that oppressed them.

“However, some parties had distorted my speech, and edited the video clips with the intention of falsely accusing me of insulting the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah (Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) and inciting hatred against the monarchy,” he said.

In the speech, Muhyiddin was alleged to have disputed the duties and role of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on not being given the prime minister’s post after the GE15.

The speech, which caused many parties to file a police report, also drew the wrath of Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah who wanted the police to take decisive action without compromise against the Pagoh Member of Parliament.