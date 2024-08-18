3R Issue: Police to call Muhyiddin to provide statement on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be called to provide his statement on Tuesday over his speech that allegedly touched on 3R issues (race, religion, royalty) while campaigning for the recent Nenggiri state by-election.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police have received 29 reports from various parties regarding the matter so far.

“We are calling him to provide his statement on Aug 20 to facilitate investigations,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

A speech by the former prime minister allegedly touching the sovereignty of Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong had gone viral recently.

UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also expressed his disappointment over Muhyiddin’s speech in a Facebook post yesterday and urged the authorities to act against the Pagoh MP.