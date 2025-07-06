HOME hero Lewis Hamilton said an error on his final flying lap in qualifying on Saturday cost him a probable front row starting position on the grid for the British Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old seven-time world champion, who has won his home race a record nine times and taken seven pole positions, admitted one slight mistake had proved costly.

“I just had understeer on turn 16 and I lost the time that I had -- it probably cost me a place on the front row,“ he said.

Hamilton, seeking his maiden podium position for Ferrari, ended up two-tenths off pole-sitter four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, but was frustrated that his and Ferrari's excellent progress had not been rewarded.

“I’m pleased overall,“ he said. “I’m pleased with our progress and our direction. I feel my engineer and I have been gelling better in terms of how we set the car up and I am happier in the car.

“The lap was really nice until that last corner. It was just a bit of understeer. I don’t know if it was the kerb that put me a little wide, but then I just lost it.”

Team-mate Charles Leclerc was also disappointed and blamed himself for failing to put together his best possible lap.

“I made too many mistakes and it is a pity,“ he said, having qualified sixth behind Hamilton.