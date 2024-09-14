4,000 island residents in Tumpat enjoy subsidised prices

TUMPAT: Some 4,000 residents in Pulau Suri, Pulau Renjuna, Pulau Tokang and Pulau Sri Tanjung, near here have benefited from the Price Standardisation Programme for Basic Goods implemented by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), today.

Its director, Azman Ismail, said the programme aims to help rural residents in the islands here to reduce their cost of living and daily necessity expenditure.

“At the four Points Of Sale (POS) on these four islands, residents will enjoy subsidised prices of necessities such as sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice and liquid petroleum gas as well as RON95 petrol.

“Here the price of goods is no longer expensive because the goods are supplied by the transporter who gets them from the supplier, manages the source of supply and then delivers and sells the supplies at the POS,“ he said.

According to him, the POS will sell the supplies at a set price, with the government bearing the transport costs.

Azman told reporters after officiating the launch of the Price Standardisation Programme for Basic Goods, LPG and the Community Drumming Programme here today.

He said the Kelantan KPDN had previously run a similar programme in Dabong and Pasir Kelang, Kuala Krai, which provided relief to some 10,000 residents in Pasir Kelang Baru, Pasir Kelang Lama, Kampung Takul, Estate Takul, Kampung Buyong and Kampung Bahagia.

Further, Azman said residents faced various constraints, including transportation to the nearest town to get their necessities.

“Previously, they purchased necessities at a higher price because of the transportation cost.

“We expect this programme to continue for the benefit of the people in the interior until April 2025,“ he said.

Azman said through the Price Standardisation Program, rural residents can enjoy necessities at the same price as subsidised goods in the city.

Meanwhile, the KPDN also held a Mobile Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme in Pulau Sri Tanjung involving 37 types of essential and basic goods with a 30 per cent price reduction compared to prevailing market prices.