4,612 units of PDRM quarters renovated- IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,612 units of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) housing quarters nationwide have been renovated, involving an allocation of RM112.6 million for the implementation of 465 projects.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said another RM14.4 million was channelled for the expansion of 286 units of the old PDRM quarters from 700 sq ft to 1,200 sq ft per unit.

“It involved modifying two of the units into one unit to provide a more comfortable home for PDRM personnel.

“The project, which also covers (quarters) at police stations and General Operations post, is an initial step under the Malaysia MADANI Development framework,“ he said in a speech in conjunction with the monthly assembly with the Inspector-General of Police here today.

Razarudin said for new physical development projects, 12 projects have been approved for PDRM under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, involving a financial implication amounting to RM1.35 billion.

Hence, all PDRM personnel should always be grateful for the facilities provided and maintain their cleanliness, he added.