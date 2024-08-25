500 kg of plastic waste collected in Kuala Sungai Baru coastal areas

ALOR GAJAH: The Ministry of Higher Education’s (MOHE) ‘Santuni MADANI’ initiative successfully collected 500 kilogrammes (kg) of plastic waste from five zones along the coastline and roadsides of Kuala Sungai Baru (KSB) today.

The gotong-royong programme, led by MOHE secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, saw participation from around 500 volunteers, including students from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti Islam Melaka (UNIMEL), Politeknik Melaka, Politeknik Port Dickson, Kolej Komuniti Masjid Tanah, MOHE officials, and local residents.

Zaini explained that the ‘Santuni MADANI’ @KBS’ aims to raise public awareness about waste management and enhance the aesthetic appeal of areas popular with tourists.

“This initiative targets areas lacking dedicated cleaning staff from local authorities, with local residents stepping in to manage the cleaning efforts.

“Each weekend, the KSB coastline attracts no fewer than 1,000 visitors, leading to significant waste accumulation in the area,” he told reporters after the programme.

Commenting further, Zaini noted that the ‘Santuni MADANI @ KBS’ series one and two had successfully collected approximately 800kg of plastic waste from the area.

He added that the programme would include a study on implementing a more systematic approach to solid waste management in the KBS area. This initiative will be conducted in collaboration with the participating higher education institutions and aims to assist participants and local residents in generating additional income through recycling activities.

Zaini also announced that the ‘Santuni MADANI’ programme will be held more frequently until the end of the year to maximise its impact on maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of the area.

“As KBS is my adopted village under the MADANI village adoption initiative, I hope this program will not only enhance environmental conditions but also foster a community that values cleanliness, thereby addressing local issues effectively,” he said.

On July 6, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim directed Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Secretary to the Government to adopt a village, either their own or another, to ensure that development extends beyond urban areas.

The ‘Santuni MADANI’ (One Leader One Village) initiative aims to boost the village’s potential and the community’s capabilities through direct monitoring and engagement, identifying socio-economic problems and addressing the needs of the village’s residents.