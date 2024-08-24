5,000 leaders and professionals to attend Muslim World Women’s Summit in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: About 5,000 leaders, entrepreneurs and professional women from Malaysia and other countries are expected to attend the Muslim World Women’s Summit at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre next month.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the summit, themed The Powerful Women Next Generation, Vanguard of Feminine Power, will involve participants from 57 countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“The three-day summit will serve as a platform for women across the Muslim world to share ideas and experiences, build networks, and form a shared vision for the future,” she told Bernama.

Dr Noraini, who is also the 2024 Muslim World Women’s Summit president, said the summit is expected to be opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

At the pre-launch event of the summit in February, Ahmad Zahid urged summit participants to seize the opportunity to voice women’s rights and work together towards a future where every woman can thrive and impact the world.

Noraini, who is also Wanita UMNO chief, said the movement aims for 30 per cent of the Wanita UMNO leadership at every level to consist of professional women, including successful entrepreneurs, corporate figures and academics.

She said this is to ensure a continuous flow of new ideas and the sustainability of strong leadership.

In the economic arena, Noraini emphasised that Wanita UMNO must fully leverage Malaysia’s leadership in the halal industry, which is currently valued at US$2.3 trillion (about RM10.06 trillion) and is expected to reach US$3.3 trillion by 2025.

According to her, Malaysia’s halal product exports reached RM54 billion last year.

“UMNO president (Ahmad Zahid) also shared information on the potential of the halal industry and mentioned that Wanita UMNO and I should assist in exploring how we can support women entrepreneurs in the vast halal sector.

“We accept the challenge, and we will hold discussions and collaborate with agencies and non-governmental organisations to implement and identify potential entrepreneurs to obtain halal certification,” she said.