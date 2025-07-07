Driver rages at motorcyclist for following traffic rules

DESPITE clear road markings and signage, many drivers in Malaysia still refuse to stop for pedestrians — raising serious concerns about the country’s road safety culture and enforcement.

A recent video by TikTok user @driving4dummies sheds light on just how dangerous it can be to walk in Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, he shows how zebra crossings in the city are often missing in key locations or blocked by parked vehicles.

Worse, many drivers ignore pedestrians who are already crossing — speeding past as if they don’t exist.

“As a driver, I always stop for pedestrians,” he said.

“They have the right to cross safely.”

But not everyone shares that mindset.

He shared an incident while riding his motorcycle, where he followed a road sign that read “Belok kiri jika tiada kenderaan dan pejalan kaki” (Turn left if there are no vehicles or pedestrians).

He chose to stop for pedestrians crossing the road — only to be honked multiple times by the driver behind him.

Moments later, the driver pulled up beside him, angrily telling him to ignore the pedestrian and “just drive.”

The clip sparked a wave of reactions on TikTok and X, where many users criticised the driver’s behaviour.

Others shared their own frustrations, saying Kuala Lumpur may be filled with pedestrians, but it remains far from pedestrian-friendly.

“It’s not just about infrastructure — it’s about mindset,” one user wrote.

One individual on X went as far as identifying the car’s number plate and the name of the driver involved.

But @driving4dummies urged followers not to cross the line.

“Just to be clear — I make these videos to educate, not to shame,” he said in a follow-up comment.

“I’ve blurred his plate and face. Please don’t cyberbully him. Maybe he didn’t know better. Hate the act, not the person.”

He added: “If we respond with personal attacks, we’re no different. Let’s focus on building safer roads, not spreading hate.”

Despite the confrontation, he said he’ll continue doing what’s right.

“Maybe one day, the person crossing could be someone you love. Slowing down for less than a minute — is that really so hard?”

He ended with a message for all drivers: “If you see someone at a zebra crossing, stop. Respect lives. Be kind.”