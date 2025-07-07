Housewife pleads not guilty to offensive posts against Malaysia king

SHAH ALAM: A housewife has pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to charges of misusing network facilities by posting offensive remarks about His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, on Facebook.

Suhaila Abd Halim, 39, allegedly made the comments under the profile name Suhaila Halim at Sungai Buloh Hospital in Petaling district at 8.30 am on January 5, 2025. The mother of six is accused of violating Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM50,000 in fines, one year in jail, or both, with an additional RM1,000 fine per day if the offence continues post-conviction.

Judge Norazlin Othman granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered Suhaila to report monthly to a nearby police station. She was also instructed not to interfere with prosecution witnesses. The case has been set for mention on September 17 for document submission and lawyer appointment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab and MCMC Prosecuting Officer Mohamad Azmir Mohd Razali represented the prosecution. - Bernama