56 foreigners arrested at massage parlours

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty-six foreign nationals were arrested in an operation by the Immigration Department at five massage parlours in Bukit Bintang here last Wednesday for over-staying and not in possession of valid identification documents

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said two locals, believed to be the caretakers of the premises, were also arrested.

He said the foreigners detained were aged between 20 and 50 and consisted of Bangladeshi, Myanmar, Thai and Sudanese nationals.

“They were among 91 individuals consisting of 20 men and 41 women of foreign nationality and 30 Malaysians who were rounded up for inspection during the operation,” he said in a statement today

He said those arrested have been sent to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot for further action.