800 policemen to ensure smooth polling in Sungai Bakap by-election

NIBONG TEBAL: Some 800 policemen are to be deployed to ensure security on polling day tomorrow in the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the voters should have no fear coming out to vote as the police would ensure security.

“We have also mobilised and organised the police force to carry out all necessary tasks, especially in ensuring the safety of voters. We are also managing traffic to ensure a smooth journey for those going out to vote,” he told a press conference here today.

Hamzah also advised voters not to hand over their identification cards to others, as there are concerns they could be misused, sabotaged, or exploited by unrelated parties, and to only give them to Election Commission (EC) workers at the polling centres tomorrow.

He urged voters to come out early, especially in the morning, to avoid traffic congestion and unpredictable weather, which often brings rain in the afternoon nowadays.

“Road users are also advised to obey traffic regulations, especially at polling centres, and to park their vehicles in designated areas,” he said.

Hamzah reminded all party supporters not to hold victory parades or engage in any provocations after the announcement of the Sungai Bakap by-election results tomorrow night.

He added that any gatherings or parades at any location, whether before, during, or after the official tallying and announcement of the election results, are strictly prohibited.