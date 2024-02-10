800 treated to Wild Robot movie thanks to TGV Cinemas, Kiwanis

PETALING JAYA: In an inspiring collaboration with Kiwanis Malaysia for the annual Kiwanis One Day event held recently, 800 underprivileged children and senior citizens were treated to a screening of The Wild Robot, courtesy of TGV Cinemas.

This event unfolded across five TGV locations namely: TGV 1Utama, TGV Pavilion Bukit Jalil, TGV Klebang Ipoh, TGV Gurney Paragon Penang, and TGV Toppen Johor, bringing joy and excitement to all who attended the event.

At TGV 1Utama, Kiwanis governor Michael Chiew shared his heartfelt gratitude, stating: , “We are delighted to collaborate with TGV Cinemas for this meaningful event.

“Our goal was to extend an invitation to children who have rarely, if ever, had the chance to experience the magic of cinema.

“Through the dedicated efforts of our Kiwanis leaders across five locations, we were able to reach underprivileged communities.

“The purpose of Kiwanis One Day is not only to provide a memorable experience but also to inspire and educate.

“The Wild Robot is a perfect fit, as its themes resonate with the challenges and hopes of today’s youth, making it an enriching choice for all involved,” he said.

Additionally, TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Tan Lay Han, remarked: “Our organisation engages in numerous CSR initiatives, but campaigns like this are particularly special.

The Wild Robot was specially selected for its powerful message about the importance of teamwork, friendship, and the nurturing role of mothers.

“We hope it encourages each child to dream boldly and take action, while the story is of an AI robot caring for a young goose encourages them to embrace both courage and compassion.

“We are pleased to partner with Kiwanis, an inspiring group of professionals devoted to transforming the lives of children and empowering them to reach their full potential.”

Zo Learning Centre for Refugee head teacher and coordinator May Chooi, who operates a centre for 150 children shared:, “For our children, this is their very first time at a cinema, and it means the world to them.

“This outing has been an eye-opening experience and will undoubtedly become a cherished memory.

“We truly hope for more opportunities like this and are deeply grateful to the generous organisations that sponsor such impactful programs,” she said.

Representing Kiwanis Malaysia in Penang was Mama Kiwanis, Puan Sri Khir Johari.

She and Penang Kiwanis Club president and also Penang Careheart Centre chairman,

Dr Ngoo Seong Boon hosted Equip Excelsior Home for refugee children, Sekolah Kanak-kanak Terrencat Akal, Pusal JagaanSuria, Methodist Boys School.

In Ipoh, led by Lieutenant Governor Chris Lau, they brought Rainbow Children Home, Berjaya Kinta Home, Ray of Hope, EduFun Home, Praise Children Home and SJKC Tanah Hitam.

Others in Kuala Lumpur lead by Lieutenant Governors Rodney Leo, Michael Tan and Sandra Choy were homes from Rumah Kids, Rotary Club of Subang, Pusat Jagaan Ambe, SJKT Midlands, Zo Learning Centre, Matu Society Organization, Agape Home, Ampang Old Folks Home, Sahabat Refugee Project, Myanmar Refugee Community, National Autism Society, Rumah Charis, KC Metro KL and Pusat Pemulihan Kanak-kanak Selangor.

In Penang, the team led by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Wong brought kids from KC Mount Austin, KCPJB and KC Horizon Hills.