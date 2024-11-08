967 summonses issued in operation targeting modified motorcycles, road hooligans

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 967 summonses were issued to road users for various traffic offences during an integrated operation conducted at five locations around the federal capital from 11 am yesterday until 5 am today.

The operation involved 213 officers and personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, the Environment Department and the Federal Territory Road Transport Department.

It was carried out at Jalan Bangsar, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah heading towards Chow Kit and Sentul, and Jalan Tun Razak heading towards Ampang and Bulatan Pahang.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said 2,397 vehicles were inspected during the operation, which targeted modified motorcycles causing noise disturbances and aimed to prevent hooliganism.

“We conduct operations every week around the city centre, but we still receive complaints from the public regarding noise disturbances and the danger posed to other road users.

“Summonses were issued to these motorcycle owners for failing to comply with the maximum permissible noise level,” he told reporters during the operation at Jalan Tun Razak here today.

Azry Akmar said that in addition to vehicle modification offences, road users were also found without driving licences and with expired road tax, and 29 cars were seized during the operation.

Some 21 individuals aged between 18 and 50 were also detained on suspicion of driving under alcohol influence and for drug-related offences, he said.