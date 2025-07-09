Southwest monsoon risks haze from open burning in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has warned that uncontrolled open burning during the ongoing Southwest Monsoon could trigger haze, affecting both local and cross-border air quality.

The peak of the dry season, expected between July and September, heightens risks of forest fires, water shortages, and health hazards.

JBPM director Siti Rohani Nadir stated that while this year’s monsoon is not extreme due to El Niño’s neutral phase, prolonged dry conditions remain a concern. “The Malaysian Meteorological Department has advised the public to stay alert to health risks like dehydration and heatstroke,“ she said.

She recommended limiting outdoor activities during midday, wearing appropriate clothing, and staying hydrated.

From May to early June, Johor recorded 108 open burning cases, with 103 involving non-peatland areas. Bushfires made up 54.36 percent of incidents, followed by garbage fires (29.11 percent), farm fires (9.98 percent), and timber waste fires (1.89 percent).

Only five peatland fires were reported, but these pose greater challenges due to prolonged smoldering.

Siti Rohani urged the public to avoid open burning, emphasizing its dangers to health and air quality. She also encouraged immediate reporting of fire incidents to authorities.