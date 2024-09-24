AADK to take firm stance on staff misconduct following EAIC report

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will not compromise or protect any staff involved in misconduct or breaches of integrity.

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh in a statement said that strict action would be taken against any personnel found guilty under the current legal provisions.

“In line with this, AADK consistently reminds all staff to perform their duties with full dedication and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines under the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS),“ he said.

Ruslin’s statement follows the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission’s (EAIC) investigation report yesterday, which highlighted the negligence of an AADK staff member in Kedah in handling urine test results for persons under investigation (OYDS).

He added that the AADK Integrity Unit has referred the report to the Kedah AADK director for immediate action as recommended by the EAIC.

The agency, Ruslin said, would continue to work closely with the EAIC to improve governance, especially in cases involving complaints of misconduct and integrity issues among its personnel.

Yesterday, the EAIC revealed disciplinary violations in a drug case involving a former unit head at AADK Sik, Kedah, who allegedly protected an individual confirmed positive for drugs and failed to update the record book on the submission of urine samples.