ABIM welcomes UN resolution against Israel’s occupation of Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) has expressed its support for the recent resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly against Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said the critical step reaffirmed the international community’s commitment to justice and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

“However, Israel’s recent actions, including the deadly pager phone attack that killed nine people, including an eight-year-old girl, and injured nearly 3,000, clearly demonstrate its terrorist-like behaviour.

“These terrorist attacks, along with ongoing genocide in Gaza, show that Israel is never interested in a ceasefire or peace in the region. Their persistent mass-murder targeting civilians reflects a blatant disregard for human life and international law,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fahmi said that it is unacceptable for Israel to continue its actions with impunity, operating as if it is above the law.

“The international community must take significant measures to ensure that Israel is held accountable for its ongoing violations,” he said, adding that ABIM stands firm on the principle that justice and accountability are essential to achieving lasting peace in the region.