Abuse of tourist visas key factor in KLIA ‘counter setting’ activities

PUTRAJAYA: The abuse of tourist visas by foreign nationals has been identified as a key factor in ‘counter setting’ activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1) and Terminal 2 (KLIA2).

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, groups of foreign nationals, particularly from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and several other countries, have been found entering Malaysia by circumventing the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System.

“This widespread abuse of tourist visas for illegal employment has been identified as a significant issue, providing opportunities for foreign nationals to enter and work in the country,“ the source stated today.

The source further noted that this modus operandi enables syndicates to engage in counter setting activities, with bribes paid to enforcement officers at both KLIA terminals.

“Fees charged for illegal work permits by the syndicates range from RM6,000 to RM12,000”, the source added.

The source said such activities have also contributed to issues related to the influx of foreign nationals who evade being blacklisted, overstay their permits, and work without valid work permits.

Datuk Zainul Darus, director of the MACC Intelligence Division, confirmed the revelations when contacted.