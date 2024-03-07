Accountability in public sector promoted by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Agency Integrity Management Division director Lim Bee Kean said MACC does more than just arrest alleged wrongdoers and is very much involved in promoting a corruption-free country.

“Most individuals are aware that we carry out enforcement, prevention and anti-corruption education. But we are also responsible for promoting integrity and accountability.”

She said the division was established on June 1, 2013 and is tasked with overseeing and providing advisory services, developing agency integrity management policies and conducting risk assessments in the public and private sectors.

“This ensures that integrity management in the public sector and government-linked companies (GLC) is conducted systematically and effectively, in line with their core functions.

“As of May 31, 586 public agencies have established Integrity Units at their respective levels, while 631 GLC have established Integrity and Governance Units (IGU).”

She said the units serve as focal points for managing integrity related issues in all public agencies and GLC to ensure employees uphold a culture of excellence characterised by strong moral and ethical values.

The units are expected to assist agencies in strengthening internal controls to prevent corruption, abuse of power and misconduct, fostering a clean and healthy business culture.

She also said since the establishment of such units in public agencies and GLC, various efforts, initiatives and programmes have been implemented to enhance and strengthen the integrity and good governance of their respective agencies.

“The initiatives could serve as a point of reference and guide public agencies and the private sector in their efforts to improve and enhance the integrity of their organisations.”

She said the division has compiled a book titled “Koleksi Amalan Baik Inisiatif Pencegahan Rasuah, Integriti dan Tatakelola Unit Integriti & Governans (IGU), Edisi Tahun 2024”.

Lim said the book has an infographics format and contains 44 integrity initiatives and programmes voluntarily shared by 26 IGU in GLC and statutory bodies nationwide to carry out anti-corruption tasks and strengthen organisational integrity.

“The book aims to showcase efforts and initiatives of IGU officers in curbing corrupt practices and ethical violations through integrity strengthening activities and improving organisational systems and procedures in Malaysia,” she said, adding that the publication could serve as a reference and guide in carrying out the core functions of IGU.

The book will be launched tomorrow at the Mercu UEM building in conjunction with the Chief Integrity and Governance Unit (CIGO) Symposium and the 6th Series of CIGO Meetings for 2024. Those keen to obtain the e-book in Bahasa Melayu can download it from the official MACC portal after the launch.

Lim said a second book in collaboration with Khazanah Nasional Berhad, titled “Achieving Adequate Procedures for Small and Medium Enterprises”, will be launched at the same time.

“The book shares views and perspectives on Khazanah Nasional Berhad’s journey in implementing IGU functions and its commitment to achieving the ‘adequate procedures’ necessary to prevent offences under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009, which involves issues of corporate liability in commercial organisations.”

She said the views presented are based on the company’s experiences of dealing with its investment recipient companies from small and medium enterprises.

“Addressing corruption requires the collective efforts of all parties, so we have a responsibility to support anti-corruption initiatives implemented by the government to create a cleaner and more integrity-driven society.”